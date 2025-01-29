2025
New resource on Central Coast for those in need

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published January 29, 2025 at 2:36 PM PST

Santa Barbara's Unity Shoppe opens new Lompoc location. It offers free food and clothing to those in need.

A store which provides free food and clothing to people in need has opened a second location in the Tri-Counties.

Santa Barbara’s Unity Shoppe now has a location in Lompoc. People can come shop for items they need in a storelike setting, but there’s no bill when they go through the checkout counter.

The new Unity Shoppe Lompoc is located behind Goodwill Mission Services, on the 1000 block of North H Street. It’s initially open one day a week, from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesdays.

The nonprofit Unity Shoppe organization had around 20,000 visits by families last year, and distributed nearly 850,000 pounds of food.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
