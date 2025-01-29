New resource on Central Coast for those in need

A store which provides free food and clothing to people in need has opened a second location in the Tri-Counties.

Santa Barbara’s Unity Shoppe now has a location in Lompoc. People can come shop for items they need in a storelike setting, but there’s no bill when they go through the checkout counter.

The new Unity Shoppe Lompoc is located behind Goodwill Mission Services, on the 1000 block of North H Street. It’s initially open one day a week, from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesdays.

The nonprofit Unity Shoppe organization had around 20,000 visits by families last year, and distributed nearly 850,000 pounds of food.