Goodbye Santa Anas (for now), and hello rain! The Tri-Counties get a break from high fire danger

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published January 24, 2025 at 2:04 PM PST
National Weather Service

A system is expected to bring light rain to the region Saturday into Monday.

Say goodbye to Santa Ana winds and hello to rain in the Tri-Counties.

A storm could bring a half inch of rain to Ventura County, and a quarter of an inch to Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties.

Rain is possible from midday Saturday to Monday morning, but the timing of the slow moving system could change.

Meteorologists say the good news is that it appears the rain will be spread out over a 36 hour period, reducing the risk of heavy downpours which could cause debris flows in wildfire burn zones.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
