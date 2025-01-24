Goodbye Santa Anas (for now), and hello rain! The Tri-Counties get a break from high fire danger

Say goodbye to Santa Ana winds and hello to rain in the Tri-Counties.

A storm could bring a half inch of rain to Ventura County, and a quarter of an inch to Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties.

Rain is possible from midday Saturday to Monday morning, but the timing of the slow moving system could change.

Meteorologists say the good news is that it appears the rain will be spread out over a 36 hour period, reducing the risk of heavy downpours which could cause debris flows in wildfire burn zones.

