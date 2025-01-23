Whew! Goodbye wind, hello rain! Ventura and LA Counties will get a break from wildfire conditions

The Tri-Counties appear to finally be getting a break from the Santa Ana wind conditions which have fueled some major Southern California wildfires.

A Red Flag Warning for high wildfire danger remains in place in Ventura and Los Angeles Counties until 10 a.m. Friday, but relief is coming the form of rain.

The Santa Ana winds have eased, but they are still in the 20-30 mile an hour range, with some gusts topping 50 miles an hour.

A storm working its way down the coast could bring light rain Saturday into Monday.

Rainfall is predicted to be in the half inch range in our region, not enough to trigger debris flows in the Ventura County Mountain Fire burn scar area. But, there is concern isolated heavy rainfall possible in Los Angeles County could trigger problems. Los Angeles County could get between a half inch, and an inch and a half of rain.

Meteorologists say at this point, it looks like Ventura and Los Angeles Counties could get the most rain from the system, with the focus on Saturday night and Sunday.

