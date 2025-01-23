2025
Firefighters report "good progress" in stopping brush fire which prompted CSUCI evacuation

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published January 23, 2025 at 10:10 AM PST
Ventura County firefighters move to get a handle on a brush fire in the hills near Cal State Channel Islands.
ALERT Camera network
Ventura County firefighters move to get a handle on a brush fire in the hills near Cal State Channel Islands.

Blaze has charred 15+ acres on Round Mountain. Final number could be around 30 acres.

Ventura County firefighters say they have made what they call good progress towards stopping a wildfire which caused a scare for Cal State Channel Islands.

What's being called the Laguna Fire has burned about 15 acres, and could end up being around 30 acres.

As a precaution, Cal State Channel Islands was evacuated, but the campus is not directly threatened. The fire was in the hills west of the campus, and was burning away from the university.

Firefighters used air helicopters and air tankers to stop the spread of the flames on the hillside.

They lit some backfires to burn some thick brush at the base of the mountain, near Lewis Road. It has nowhere to burn, because it was moving west. The area west of the mountain is agricultural fields.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
