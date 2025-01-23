Firefighters report "good progress" in stopping brush fire which prompted CSUCI evacuation

Ventura County firefighters say they have made what they call good progress towards stopping a wildfire which caused a scare for Cal State Channel Islands.

What's being called the Laguna Fire has burned about 15 acres, and could end up being around 30 acres.

As a precaution, Cal State Channel Islands was evacuated, but the campus is not directly threatened. The fire was in the hills west of the campus, and was burning away from the university.

Firefighters used air helicopters and air tankers to stop the spread of the flames on the hillside.

They lit some backfires to burn some thick brush at the base of the mountain, near Lewis Road. It has nowhere to burn, because it was moving west. The area west of the mountain is agricultural fields.