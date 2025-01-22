2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Major new wildfire in Los Angeles County sending smoke into Ventura County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published January 22, 2025 at 12:52 PM PST
A view of the Hughes Fire from 1-5 around noon Wednesday.
JC Chancellor
A view of the Hughes Fire from 1-5 around noon Wednesday.

A major new Southern California wildfire in Los Angeles County is sending huge plumes of smoke into Ventura County.

The Hughes Fire is burning northeast of Castaic Lake. It started just before 11 a.m. Wednesday, and by 2:00 charred more than 5000 acres of land. It's forced some evacuations in the rural area near the lake.

Wind pushing to the west has blown smoke over Ventura County, creating concern in communities like Fillmore, Santa Paula, Moorpark, and Thousand Oaks. But, the fire is to the north of Interstate 5.

I-5 was closed Wednesday afternoon.

There is one evacuation order impacting a sliver of Ventura County. It applies to a sparsely populated area on the east side of Lake Piru, near the Ventura/Los Angeles County line.
Tags
california coast newsbrush fire threatcal coast newsFillmoresanta paula
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco