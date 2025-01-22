Major new wildfire in Los Angeles County sending smoke into Ventura County

A major new Southern California wildfire in Los Angeles County is sending huge plumes of smoke into Ventura County.

The Hughes Fire is burning northeast of Castaic Lake. It started just before 11 a.m. Wednesday, and by 2:00 charred more than 5000 acres of land. It's forced some evacuations in the rural area near the lake.

Wind pushing to the west has blown smoke over Ventura County, creating concern in communities like Fillmore, Santa Paula, Moorpark, and Thousand Oaks. But, the fire is to the north of Interstate 5.

I-5 was closed Wednesday afternoon.

There is one evacuation order impacting a sliver of Ventura County. It applies to a sparsely populated area on the east side of Lake Piru, near the Ventura/Los Angeles County line.