They've lost everything, so what do you say?

As some residents in Los Angeles County become able to return to their homes or what’s left of their homes many of us are navigating difficult conversations with family, friends and loved ones as they are faced with their loss.

When someone has lost everything…what can you say?

"'I'm so sorry'. 'How are you?' Those may not be the most helpful," says Suzanne Grimmercy is the Head of Strategy for Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness.

"I think phrases like, 'you're not alone', 'We're in this together', 'How have you made it through difficult things like this before?' maybe a greater help," said Grimmercy.

She says resources are available for those who need support.

"We shouldn't underestimate how valuable it is to just connect with a friend or a neighbor or someone that understands what they've been through. And we have a whole cadre of 'community wellness teams'. So a number of trauma-informed organizational providers at the ready, to lend support," she said.

If you are in crisis and need help, you can call the 24 Hour Crisis Response and Services Access Line: (888) 868-1649