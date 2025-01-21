2025
They've lost everything, so what do you say?

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published January 21, 2025 at 4:00 AM PST
GDoggy
Many of us will be lending a comforting ear or shoulder to a loved one who lost everything in the Los Angeles county wildfires.

As some residents in Los Angeles County become able to return to their homes or what’s left of their homes many of us are navigating difficult conversations with family, friends and loved ones as they are faced with their loss.

When someone has lost everything…what can you say?

"'I'm so sorry'. 'How are you?' Those may not be the most helpful," says Suzanne Grimmercy is the Head of Strategy for Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness.

"I think phrases like, 'you're not alone', 'We're in this together', 'How have you made it through difficult things like this before?' maybe a greater help," said Grimmercy.

She says resources are available for those who need support.

"We shouldn't underestimate how valuable it is to just connect with a friend or a neighbor or someone that understands what they've been through. And we have a whole cadre of 'community wellness teams'. So a number of trauma-informed organizational providers at the ready, to lend support," she said.

If you are in crisis and need help, you can call the 24 Hour Crisis Response and Services Access Line: (888) 868-1649
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's won 10 Golden Mike Awards, 6 Los Angeles Press Club Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Writing.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for eleven years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
