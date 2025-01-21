Extreme Red Flag Warning for wildfire danger in Ventura and LA Counties cancelled

It looks like parts of the Tri-Counties are once again skirting the wildfire threat.

A Red Flag Warning for extremely dangerous wildfire conditions in Ventura and Los Angeles Counties was cancelled at 10 Tuesday morning. There’s still a traditional warning in place for the region until 10 Tuesday night.

Top wind speeds in most areas were in the 35 to 50 mile an hour range, reaching 36 miles an hour in Oxnard, 44 in Camarillo and 31 in Thousand Oaks.

There’s the potential for another burst of Santa Ana winds Wednesday afternoon into Thursday evening. Meteorologists say the event isn’t expected to be as strong as the one which just ended, but it could trigger another Red Flag Warning.

More than 9,000 Southern California Edison customers in Ventura County have been impacted by precautionary Public Safety Power Shutoffs, to try to avoid the accidental start of wildfires. Another 43,000 customers have been put on notice they could be affected.

There are no power outage warnings in effect for Edison customers in Santa Barbara County.