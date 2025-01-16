Finally! The wind eases, the fire threat drops, and Red Flag Warnings cancelled in the Tri-Counties

For the first time in days, the wind has dropped enough that all Red Flag Warnings in the Tri-Counties have been cancelled, and the extreme fire danger has eased.

The last one for the Santa Susana Mountains in Ventura and Los Angeles Counties ended Thursday afternoon.

There was only one significant new fire in our region during the extreme fire danger period. It’s what was called the Auto Fire, in the Santa Clara Riverbed near the Ventura/Oxnard Border. Firefighters are mopping up the 60 acre plus blaze. No structures were damaged.

The biggest weather news for the next few days is freeze and frost warnings for parts of the Central and South Coasts.

But, there is another chance of Santa Anas next week. The early computer models say it if happens, it will be a moderate event with wind in the 30-50 mile an hour range.

