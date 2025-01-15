Wildfire threat easing in Tri-Counties: Extreme Red Flag Warning for Ventura, LA Counties cancelled

The wildfire threat in the Tri-Counties is finally easing, with the wind tapering off in the region, but we could see more trouble next week.

A special Particularly Dangerous Situation Red Flag Warning dropped out of the forecast for Ventura and Los Angeles Counties at 3 Wednesday afternoon.

Traditional Red Flag Warnings also dropped out of the forecast for Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties.

There is a Red Flag Warning still in parts of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties, for the Santa Susana Mountains. They could see wind in the 15 to 45 mile an hour range through Thursday afternoon.

The wind is expected to gradually decrease through the end of the day Wednesday, but we could some isolated gusty conditions in our mountains into Thursday morning.

After that, meteorologists say we should have a break in the wind over the weekend, but there could be another Santa Ana event next week. At this point, meteorologists say the new event doesn't appear to be an extreme event, like the ones last week and this week.

