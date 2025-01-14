Wind propelling new round of fire danger for the Tri-Counties gets slow start, but warnings extended

The latest extreme fire danger warning for the Tri-Counties fortunately didn't start out with extreme wind, but it's also been extended longer than first predicted.

There's what's known as a Particularly Dangerous Situation Red Flag Warning in effect for much of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties. It's an expanded version of a Red Flag Warning. There's a traditional Red Flag Warning in effect for the mountains of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties.

Top wind speeds have been in the 30 to 50 mile an hour range. It's powerful, but not like the 80 mile an hour wind we saw during Ventura County's Mountain Fire.

The expanded warnings for Ventura and Los Angeles Counties are now in place from 3 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday.