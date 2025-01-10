Shaking again! Part of Santa Barbara County rocked by its second small earthquake this week

It's rock and roll time for a part of Santa Barbara County, with its second small earthquake this week.

The magnitude 2.9 quake occurred about 11 miles southwest of Santa Barbara, in the Santa Barbara Channel Thursday morning.

Some people in the Isla Vista, Goleta, Santa Barbara, and Montecito areas reported feeling the 11:27 a.m. quake.

No damage was reported.

On Monday, there was a magnitude 2.9 quake with an epicenter in the same general area off the coast as Thursday's quake.