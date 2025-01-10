2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Shaking again! Part of Santa Barbara County rocked by its second small earthquake this week

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published January 10, 2025 at 11:30 AM PST
Southern Santa Barbara County has had two small earthquakes this week. They were both magnitude 2.9 quakes in the ocean southwest of Santa Barbara, with one Monday and one Thursday. This is a map of the second quake.
USGS
Southern Santa Barbara County has had two small earthquakes this week. They were both magnitude 2.9 quakes in the ocean southwest of Santa Barbara, with one Monday and one Thursday. This is a map of the second quake.

Magnitude 2.9 quake had an epicenter in the Santa Barbara Channel about 11 miles southwest of Santa Barbara.

It's rock and roll time for a part of Santa Barbara County, with its second small earthquake this week.

The magnitude 2.9 quake occurred about 11 miles southwest of Santa Barbara, in the Santa Barbara Channel Thursday morning.

Some people in the Isla Vista, Goleta, Santa Barbara, and Montecito areas reported feeling the 11:27 a.m. quake.

No damage was reported.

On Monday, there was a magnitude 2.9 quake with an epicenter in the same general area off the coast as Thursday's quake.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newsearthquakesisla vistaquake
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco