California Coast News

Detectives say man apparently trapped, and killed by Ventura County brush fire

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published January 10, 2025 at 11:04 AM PST
A Ventura County Air Unit helicopter makes a water drop on the Olivas Fire Wednesday morning.
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU
A Ventura County Air Unit helicopter makes a water drop on the Olivas Fire Wednesday morning.

Firefighters mopping up Olivas Fire southeast of Ventura discovered body.

Detectives say the body of a man who apparently died in a brush fire in Ventura County earlier this week has been discovered.

The blaze started in the Santa Clara River bed southeast of Ventura around 8 a.m. Wednesday. It was in the Olivas Park area. There are no houses in the vicinity, but it's home to a number of homeless camps.

Crews knocked down the blaze in about two hours. As they were doing mopup work, they discovered the body of a man.

Ventura County Sheriff's detectives believe he was trapped by the fire. He hasn't been identified yet. An autopsy is pending.

The cause of the 28 acre fire is under investigation.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
