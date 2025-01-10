Detectives say man apparently trapped, and killed by Ventura County brush fire

Detectives say the body of a man who apparently died in a brush fire in Ventura County earlier this week has been discovered.

The blaze started in the Santa Clara River bed southeast of Ventura around 8 a.m. Wednesday. It was in the Olivas Park area. There are no houses in the vicinity, but it's home to a number of homeless camps.

Crews knocked down the blaze in about two hours. As they were doing mopup work, they discovered the body of a man.

Ventura County Sheriff's detectives believe he was trapped by the fire. He hasn't been identified yet. An autopsy is pending.

The cause of the 28 acre fire is under investigation.