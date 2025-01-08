Some school closures ordered in Ventura County, Conejo Valley amid Red Flag fire danger

Power outages and some evacuation warnings are cited as reasons for the closures.

All Las Virgenes schools are closed on Wednesday.

All Oak Park Unified School District schools and Santa Paula Unified School District schools are closed on Wednesday for the same reason.

The following schools in Ventura County are also closed on Wednesday:

Bridges Charter School (Thousand Oaks)

Crestview Elementary School (Simi Valley)

Madera Elementary School (Simi Valley)

Monte Vista School (Simi Valley)

Mountain View Elementary School (Simi Valley)

All Conejo Valley Unified School District schools are open on Wednesday.

A CVUSD statement said, "We are aware that at this time, there are Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) in effect from Southern California Edison (SCE), which are resulting in some of our CVUSD school campuses having no electricity. Even though power may be out at your student’s school, instruction and learning will continue thanks to the hard work and dedication of our school site and district staff. Additionally, school meals will continue to be available to students from our Child Nutrition team. We will continue with the regularly scheduled school day and look forward to welcoming students to campus at our typical start times!"