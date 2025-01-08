2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Firefighters quickly stop brush fire in western Ventura County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published January 8, 2025 at 8:58 AM PST
A Ventura County Air Unit helicopter makes a water drop on the Olivas Fire Wednesday morning.
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU
A Ventura County Air Unit helicopter makes a water drop on the Olivas Fire Wednesday morning.

About 28 acres of land burned. No homes were threatened.

Firefighters knocked down a brush fire burning in a rural area southeast of Ventura.

The fire was discovered just before 8 a.m. Wednesday, near Olivas Park. It was burning in the Santa Clara River bed. It initially put up a large cloud of smoke.

No structures were threatened, but more than a dozen people had to be evacuated from some homeless camps in the area.

About 100 firefighters aided by helicopters stopped the growth of the blaze in about two hours. The cause is under investigation.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newscity of venturabrush fire threatwildfire
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco