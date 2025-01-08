Extreme wind event which propelled Southern California wildfires easing, but fire danger still high

The wind that’s caused the massive wildfires in Southern California, and has threatened the Tri-Counties is finally easing.

Wind speeds have been gradually dropping during the day Wednesday.

The wind dropped enough that firefighters have been able to use helicopters, and air tankers again after they were grounded most of the day Tuesday.

Still, some Red Flag Warnings will remain in effect for parts of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties until Friday evening.

The forecast calls for us to get a break Thursday, but we could see some milder Santa Ana winds Thursday night. Another round of Santa Anas is expected for Ventura and LA Counties for Sunday night and Monday morning.

Both of those events are expected to be much milder than the extreme conditions we’ve been experiencing.

Meanwhile, more than 50,000 Southern California Edison customers in Ventura County, and a thousand in Santa Barbara County have been hit by public safety power shutoffs. 80,000 more in Ventura County, and 7600 and Santa Barbara County have been warned precautionary blackouts are still possible.