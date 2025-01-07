Wildfire in Pacific Palisades area closes the PCH between Malibu and Santa Monica
Topanga Canyon also closed. Best bet for travelers between Ventura County and Los Angeles is using the 101/405 Freeways.
A brush fire which has burned hundreds of acres of land, destroyed some homes, and forced a number of evacuations in Los Angeles County has led to the closure of the Pacific Coast Highway.
The blaze broke out in the Pacific Palisades area at around 10:30 Tuesday morning. Evacuations jammed streets in the area.
The PCH is closed between Malibu and Santa Monica.
Topanga Canyon had already been closed to through traffic as a precaution. People trying to travel between Ventura County and the Los Angeles area are being advised to use the 101 and 405 Freeways.