Wildfire in Pacific Palisades area closes the PCH between Malibu and Santa Monica

A brush fire which has burned hundreds of acres of land, destroyed some homes, and forced a number of evacuations in Los Angeles County has led to the closure of the Pacific Coast Highway.

The blaze broke out in the Pacific Palisades area at around 10:30 Tuesday morning. Evacuations jammed streets in the area.

The PCH is closed between Malibu and Santa Monica.

Topanga Canyon had already been closed to through traffic as a precaution. People trying to travel between Ventura County and the Los Angeles area are being advised to use the 101 and 405 Freeways.