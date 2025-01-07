2025
California Coast News

Wildfire in Pacific Palisades area closes the PCH between Malibu and Santa Monica

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published January 7, 2025 at 12:52 PM PST
Evacuations from a wildfire in Pacific Palisades have resulted in a total closure of the PCH between Malibu and Santa Monica.
ALERT Camera Network
Topanga Canyon also closed. Best bet for travelers between Ventura County and Los Angeles is using the 101/405 Freeways.

A brush fire which has burned hundreds of acres of land, destroyed some homes, and forced a number of evacuations in Los Angeles County has led to the closure of the Pacific Coast Highway.

The blaze broke out in the Pacific Palisades area at around 10:30 Tuesday morning. Evacuations jammed streets in the area.

Topanga Canyon had already been closed to through traffic as a precaution. People trying to travel between Ventura County and the Los Angeles area are being advised to use the 101 and 405 Freeways.
