Firefighters stop brush fire on Central Coast

A wildfire meant a lot of work on New Year's Eve for some Santa Barbara County firefighters, but they stopped it before it could damage any structures.

The fire was reported just after 7 Tuesday night in the Tepusquet Canyon area, southeast of Santa Maria.

Some evacuation orders were issued for the scattered homes in the rural area. But, no structures were reported damaged.

Firefighters were able to stop the spread of the fire in about two hours, keeping it to just over 40 acres burned. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.