California Coast News

Good news! The National Weather Service pulled the plug on some Red Flag Warnings

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published December 31, 2024 at 1:10 PM PST

Wind event for Ventura, Los Angeles Counties didn't materalize as expected.

A moderate Santa Ana wind event which had been predicted for parts of Ventura, and Los Angeles Counties for New Year's Eve, and New Year's Day apparently isn't materializing as predicted.

The National Weather Service cancelled Red Flag Warning which had been expected to take effect midday Tuesday, and last into Wednesday.

Concern had been especially high for the mountains, and foothills of eastern Ventura County, and western Los Angeles County.

Meteorologists say with the relative humidity low in some areas, people should still be careful about the potential for accidental brush fire starts. They say while there will be some light wind, it won't reach the potentially dangerous levels once predicted.
