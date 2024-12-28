2025
Santa Ana winds bring increased fire danger to parts of Tri-Counties

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published December 28, 2024 at 1:33 AM PST

Strong wind could hit parts of region Tuesday through Thursday.

After a chance of showers during the tail end of the weekend, Santa Ana winds could create elevated wildfire danger Tuesday through Thursday for parts of the Tri-Counties.

The strongest wind is predicted for New Year's Day.

At this point, there are no Red Flag Warnings for extreme fire danger in the forecast, but that could change as we get closer to the wind event.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
