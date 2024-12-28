Santa Ana winds bring increased fire danger to parts of Tri-Counties
Strong wind could hit parts of region Tuesday through Thursday.
After a chance of showers during the tail end of the weekend, Santa Ana winds could create elevated wildfire danger Tuesday through Thursday for parts of the Tri-Counties.
The strongest wind is predicted for New Year's Day.
At this point, there are no Red Flag Warnings for extreme fire danger in the forecast, but that could change as we get closer to the wind event.