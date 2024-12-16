2024
More Santa Ana wind conditions, and elevated wildfire danger on the way for Ventura/LA Counties

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published December 16, 2024 at 4:58 PM PST
The Mountain Fire after it jumped Highway 118, and moved into the Camarillo area November 6.
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU
The Mountain Fire after it jumped Highway 118, and moved into the Camarillo area November 6.

Red Flag Warning set for 3 PM Tuesday to 6 PM Wednesday.

IPotentially dangerous Santa Ana winds are back in the forecast for parts of the Tri-Counties, creating new wildfire concerns.

There’s a Fire Weather Warning for much of Ventura County, and parts of western Los Angeles County from 3 p.m. Tuesday to 6 p.m. Wednesday. There will be Red Flag Warnings as well.

Wind in the 20 to 40 mile an hour range is predicted, with gusts potentially to 60 miles an hour.

While there is elevated wildfire concerns, the wind isn’t expected to be anything like the extreme conditions which caused Ventura County’s Mountain Fire and Malibu’s Franklin Fire to quickly explode in size.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco