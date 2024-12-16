More Santa Ana wind conditions, and elevated wildfire danger on the way for Ventura/LA Counties

IPotentially dangerous Santa Ana winds are back in the forecast for parts of the Tri-Counties, creating new wildfire concerns.

There’s a Fire Weather Warning for much of Ventura County, and parts of western Los Angeles County from 3 p.m. Tuesday to 6 p.m. Wednesday. There will be Red Flag Warnings as well.

Wind in the 20 to 40 mile an hour range is predicted, with gusts potentially to 60 miles an hour.

While there is elevated wildfire concerns, the wind isn’t expected to be anything like the extreme conditions which caused Ventura County’s Mountain Fire and Malibu’s Franklin Fire to quickly explode in size.