2024
It’s the time of year when blood supplies are low

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published December 16, 2024 at 3:52 PM PST
The American Red Cross reminded people that donating blood can save a life.

Between the holiday shopping and travel plans – often regular blood donors can’t find the time and supplies get low, says Sivani Babu from the American Red Cross.

"This time of year, with how busy things are and what everyone has going on, we tend to see lower donor turnout and fewer appointments being made," she said.

Babu says that donating blood this holiday season really can save a life…or lives!

"Every donation has the possibility of saving multiple lives, whether that's a blood donation, a traditional donation platelet, other blood products. And so the people we might help could be anyone from a newborn baby to someone experiencing a sickle cell crisis," said Babu.

Those who come to give Dec. 16, 2024-Jan. 3, 2025, will receive an exclusive Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last, and those who come to give Jan. 1-26, 2025, during National Blood Donor Month, will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/SuperBowl.

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's won 10 Golden Mike Awards, 6 Los Angeles Press Club Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Writing.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for eleven years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
