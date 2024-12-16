It’s the time of year when blood supplies are low

Between the holiday shopping and travel plans – often regular blood donors can’t find the time and supplies get low, says Sivani Babu from the American Red Cross.

"This time of year, with how busy things are and what everyone has going on, we tend to see lower donor turnout and fewer appointments being made," she said.

Babu says that donating blood this holiday season really can save a life…or lives!

"Every donation has the possibility of saving multiple lives, whether that's a blood donation, a traditional donation platelet, other blood products. And so the people we might help could be anyone from a newborn baby to someone experiencing a sickle cell crisis," said Babu.

Those who come to give Dec. 16, 2024-Jan. 3, 2025, will receive an exclusive Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last, and those who come to give Jan. 1-26, 2025, during National Blood Donor Month, will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/SuperBowl.

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).