Families whose homes were destroyed by the Mountain Fire receive a little help from the community

At the YMCA in Westlake Village, $152,000 is distributed to families whose homes were destroyed when the Mountain Fire raged through parts of Ventura County last month.

"152 families are going to receive a cash disbursement," explained Ronnie Stone, President and CEO of the South East Ventura County YMCA who co-founded California Strong. "And we've got clothing, we've got pajamas, hats, all kinds of stuff just to help the families feel a little sense of normalcy and try and kind of regain whatever they can to kind of get through the tough times."

California Strong was founded after the Woolsey Fire in the area in 2018.

"We hope these things only happen once, but unfortunately, it does continue to happen. But the great thing about California Strong is we stay ready. We're able to jump at the moment's notice and really help support the communities," said Stone.