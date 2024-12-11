Firefighters get quick knockdown of Ventura County brush fire

Firefighters quickly stopped a brush fire which sent up a big plume of smoke in Simi Valley.

The fire started just after 10 a.m. Wednesday, north of Highway 118. The blaze was in the hills just west of the Simi Valley Landfill, off of Madera Road.

Because of the Red Flag Warning for high wildfire danger which was still in effect at the time, Ventura County firefighters had extra resources ready to respond. They hit the fire with helicopter and air tanker drops.

The growth of the fire was stopped in less than an hour. No structures were damaged. It's estimated that the blaze burned just over seven acres of brush. The cause of the fire is under investigation.