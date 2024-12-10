Santa Claus is ditching his sleigh and taking the train to Ventura County

While Santa’s sleigh is being buffed and polished ready for Christmas Eve, the big guy is letting the train take the strain this weekend, aboard the Metrolink Holiday Express.

"The Holiday Express train is a specially ticketed, family friendly experience," explained Meredith Yeoman from Metrolink.

The train stops at Simi Valley Station on Saturday, December 14 and although it’s nearly sold out, she says there’s a chance you can find a few last-minute seats.

"It's slim pickings at this point, but there are technically still a few seats available. You can go online to see if maybe there are a couple of seats near each other that you can purchase. And also, if you have a child who two years or younger, they can ride for free on an adult's lap," said Yeoman.

Tickets cost $25 per person and must be purchased online in advance and will not be available on site.

Visit metrolinktrains.com/holidaytrain to learn more and to purchase tickets.