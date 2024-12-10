Chinese national arrested for flying drone over Vandenberg Space Force Base

A Southern California man who is also a Chinese citizen was arrested on a federal criminal charge which claimed he flew a drone over Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Prosecutors say the incident occurred November 30. A base security system detected an unauthorized drone flying over base airspace. Base security personnel went to a public park next to the base, where they found Yinpiao Zhou.

They got a federal search warrant, and seized the drone. They say it contained several photos of the base.

Zhou was arrested Monday at San Francisco International Airport, as he was boarding a flight to China. The 39-year-old Brentwood man has legal status as a permanent U.S. resident. He was arrested on federal charges of violating national defense airspace, and for failure to register an aircraft.