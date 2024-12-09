Extreme wind means high fire danger for parts of Ventura, Los Angeles Counties

Potentially dangerous Santa Ana wind conditions are in the forecast Monday night and Tuesday, with a focus on eastern Ventura County and western Los Angeles County.

The wind is creating what’s being called extreme wildfire danger for some areas, prompting what’s known as a Particularly Dangerous Situation, or PDS Red Flag Warning. It’s similar to what was issued before the destructive Mountain Fire in Ventura County last month.

The strongest wind is expected Monday night through midday Tuesday, with 60 to 80 mile an hour wind possible in some mountain and foothill areas. But, there are Red Flag warnings in effect into Wednesday.

Some 66,000 Southern California Edison customers in Ventura County have been warned they might be impacted by Public Safety Power Shutoffs.

