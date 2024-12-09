2024
Extreme wind means high fire danger for parts of Ventura, Los Angeles Counties

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published December 9, 2024 at 4:27 PM PST

60-80 MPH winds possible Monday night, Tuesday morning.

Potentially dangerous Santa Ana wind conditions are in the forecast Monday night and Tuesday, with a focus on eastern Ventura County and western Los Angeles County.

The wind is creating what’s being called extreme wildfire danger for some areas, prompting what’s known as a Particularly Dangerous Situation, or PDS Red Flag Warning. It’s similar to what was issued before the destructive Mountain Fire in Ventura County last month.

The strongest wind is expected Monday night through midday Tuesday, with 60 to 80 mile an hour wind possible in some mountain and foothill areas. But, there are Red Flag warnings in effect into Wednesday.

Some 66,000 Southern California Edison customers in Ventura County have been warned they might be impacted by Public Safety Power Shutoffs.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
