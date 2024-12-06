An immersive holiday light, art and music experience brings festive spirit to the Central Coast

With more than a dozen light displays, Nature Nights is a way to bring the spirit of Christmas to the Botanical Garden in San Luis Obispo.

"We've got lights covering about eight acres of the gardens," says Dana Sundblad, the Development Director at San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden.

She says that as well as the lights, there’s a holiday market, music - and a very special visitor!

"We're very excited that Santa is coming to see us on the 21st and the 23rd. We're very lucky to be in the very busy schedule because, you know, Santa has got a lot [on]," said Sundblad.

Erick Wand / SLO Botanical Garden

"We also are going to have some performances by some local groups, The Jingle Belles, which is an amazing a cappella holiday trio, all decked out in 1940s costumes. They're great. And then we've got Bellisima hand bells!" said Sunblad.

There are 11 remaining dates in 2024: December 6, 7, 13, 14, 20-23, 26-28, from 5:00PM – 8:00PM.

Nature Nights is located at the SLO Botanical Garden, 3450 Dairy Creek Rd, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405. For more information, the public may visit www.slobg.org or call (805) 541-1400. Tickets are available at https://my805tix.com/e/nature-nights-2024 and for a 10% discount enter the code KCLU10 at checkout.