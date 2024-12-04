CHP trying to shine a light on bike accident problem in Isla Vista: It will give away bike lights

A Santa Barbara community with a large college student population has a high number of collisions involving bicycles. Many of the crashes in Isla Vista involve bikes which don’t have lights.

It opens the door to vehicle versus bicycle, and bicycle versus pedestrian collisions because people can’t see the bicyclists.

The CHP is trying to do something about the problem. This weekend, it’s teaming up with the Isla Vista Community Services District, Cottage Hospital, UCSB student groups, and community volunteers to give away around a thousand bike lights, bike helmets, and reflectors.

The CHP received state grant money for the giveaway. The bike safety gear is free. The giveaway will take place from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, in front of Pardall Center in Isla Vista.