So close! Containment remains at 98% for Ventura County's Mountain Fire

Firefighters say we are still hovering close to full containment of Ventura County’s destructive Mountain wildfire, which destroyed or damaged 370 structures in the county.

The Mountain Fire remains at 98% containment. Firefighters had been hoping to declare full containment Monday, but still have some resources on patrol for hot spots.

Almost all of the firefighters who battled the 19,900 acre blaze have been released. At its peak, about 3000 people were involved.

The number of structures confirmed destroyed remains at 243, with 127 damaged. There’s still no breakdown of how many of the building were homes.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

A recovery center for those impacted by the fire is open six days a week. Dozens of government and non-profit agencies have staff on hand to help. It’s at the Ventura County Office of Education complex at 5100 Adolfo Road in Camarillo.

It’s open form 9 am to 7 pm daily, except for Sundays.

