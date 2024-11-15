2024
Over 60 artists and publishers are coming together for a first-time festival in Santa Barbara

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published November 15, 2024 at 6:00 AM PST
Off Register
If you share a passion for prints, posters, art books and shirts - a festival in Santa Barbara on Saturday is for you.

From silk screen printing to fine art publishing…over 60 artists and publishers are coming together for the First Santa Barbara Art Book and Print Fair.

"Visitors can expect a wide range of things involving print," explained Alex Lukas – Associate Professor of Print and Publication at UC Santa Barbara – he’s one of the organizers. "That's niche publications, art, prints, fine art books, T-shirts, apparel, posters - anything that involves analog printmaking techniques," he said.

Lukas says it’ll be a chance to get back to basics with the craft.

"It's this opportunity to support artists who are generally there selling and showing the things they make themselves," he said.

The fair – which is called Off Register – takes place on Saturday at the Community Arts Workshop in Santa Barbara. Entry is free.

