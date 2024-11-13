2024
Movie-goers will be encouraged to sing-a-long at a special performance of Encanto in Santa Barbara

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published November 13, 2024 at 6:30 AM PST
It’s the empowering story of childhood gifts, with a chart-topping soundtrack.

Encanto is the animated tale of the Madrigal family, with memorable music from Lin Manuel Miranda.

"The music draws from Latin American music from all over," explained musician Brian Mann, who played the accordion in the original soundtrack of the Disney movie.

There’s a chance to sing and dance along as the music is performed live by a Latin rhythm band on Thursday, and Mann says the soundtrack is "infectious".

"The opening in particular - The Family Madrigal - is based on the original folk music of Colombia. You know, it's infectious. It's nonstop," said Mann.

There’s a free all-ages dance class to learn the moves ahead of the show which is presented by UCSB Arts and Lectures at the Arlington Theater on Thursday at 5.30 p.m.
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's won 10 Golden Mike Awards, 6 Los Angeles Press Club Awards, 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards and a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Writing.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for eleven years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
