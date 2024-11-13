Movie-goers will be encouraged to sing-a-long at a special performance of Encanto in Santa Barbara

Encanto is the animated tale of the Madrigal family, with memorable music from Lin Manuel Miranda.

"The music draws from Latin American music from all over," explained musician Brian Mann, who played the accordion in the original soundtrack of the Disney movie.

There’s a chance to sing and dance along as the music is performed live by a Latin rhythm band on Thursday, and Mann says the soundtrack is "infectious".

"The opening in particular - The Family Madrigal - is based on the original folk music of Colombia. You know, it's infectious. It's nonstop," said Mann.

There’s a free all-ages dance class to learn the moves ahead of the show which is presented by UCSB Arts and Lectures at the Arlington Theater on Thursday at 5.30 p.m.