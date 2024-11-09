2024
California Coast News

It's off! SpaceX launches 20 satellites from the Central Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 9, 2024 at 11:34 AM PST
SpaceX launched 20 communications satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base Friday night.
SpaceX
It was the 11th flight for the reusable first stage booster.

Maybe you saw it? SpaceX launched a rocket from the Central Coast Friday night with a payload of 20 communications satellites.

The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 10:14 p.m. The satellites are additions to the Starlink network, which provides internet and cell phone communication to underserved parts of the world.

The reusable first stage booster land on a barge off the West Coast. It was the 11th flight for the booster.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
