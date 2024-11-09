It's off! SpaceX launches 20 satellites from the Central Coast

Maybe you saw it? SpaceX launched a rocket from the Central Coast Friday night with a payload of 20 communications satellites.

The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 10:14 p.m. The satellites are additions to the Starlink network, which provides internet and cell phone communication to underserved parts of the world.

The reusable first stage booster land on a barge off the West Coast. It was the 11th flight for the booster.