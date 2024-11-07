2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

220 structures destroyed or damaged by Ventura County's Mountain wildfire: Total expected to rise

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 7, 2024 at 8:00 PM PST

No breakdown yet of how many of the structures were homes.

Firefighters now say the massive Mountain Fire burning in Ventura County has damaged or destroyed 220 structures, with that number expected to rise.

Crews have been working to assess the damage, as areas have become safe enough for them to do full surveys. The numbers include 132 structures destroyed, and 88 damaged. There isn’t a breakdown yet of how many of the structures are homes.

The fire has now burned more than 20,400 acres, with containment at 5%.

Crews say there was no growth of the fire in the Camarillo area Thursday, but it did expand to the northeast, between Somis and Santa Paula.
Tags
camarillocalifornia coast newscal coast newswildfirebrush fire threat
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco