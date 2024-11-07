220 structures destroyed or damaged by Ventura County's Mountain wildfire: Total expected to rise

Firefighters now say the massive Mountain Fire burning in Ventura County has damaged or destroyed 220 structures, with that number expected to rise.

Crews have been working to assess the damage, as areas have become safe enough for them to do full surveys. The numbers include 132 structures destroyed, and 88 damaged. There isn’t a breakdown yet of how many of the structures are homes.

The fire has now burned more than 20,400 acres, with containment at 5%.

Crews say there was no growth of the fire in the Camarillo area Thursday, but it did expand to the northeast, between Somis and Santa Paula.