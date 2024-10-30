Up, up and away! 20 communications satellites launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base Wednesday
It's the 14th flight for the reusable first stage booster.
It was a big sight for some people who were outside early Wednesday morning, as a SpaceX rocket successfully lifted off from the Central Coast.
The Falcon 9 rocket took off from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 5:07 a.m. It carried 20 small communications satellites.
The reusable first stage booster landed on a barge off the West Coast several minutes later. It was the 14th flight for the booster.