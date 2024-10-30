2024
Up, up and away! 20 communications satellites launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base Wednesday

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 30, 2024 at 5:21 PM PDT
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Vandenberg Space Force Base Wednesday morning.
SpaceX
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Vandenberg Space Force Base Wednesday morning.

It's the 14th flight for the reusable first stage booster.

It was a big sight for some people who were outside early Wednesday morning, as a SpaceX rocket successfully lifted off from the Central Coast.

The Falcon 9 rocket took off from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 5:07 a.m. It carried 20 small communications satellites.

The reusable first stage booster landed on a barge off the West Coast several minutes later. It was the 14th flight for the booster.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
