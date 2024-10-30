Art imitating life: How a Santa Barbara non-profit is using a play to highlight homelessness

The play, The Boys Next Door examines the lives of four men with mental health and developmental disabilities living together.

"It illustrates shared housing or permanent supportive housing. Housing retention is a huge focus right now," explained Kristine Schwarz, the Executive Director of New Beginnings. The organization helps those experiencing homelessness in Santa Barbara County and she says staging the play as a fundraiser is an effective way to highlight the issues.

"When people are able to listen to the work that we do as part of a story, it's less threatening. It's less preachy. It's more relatable. And people are also entertained and engaged," said Schwarz.

The Annual Fundraiser takes place on November 2nd at the New Vic Theatre in Santa Barbara.