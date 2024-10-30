2024
Art imitating life: How a Santa Barbara non-profit is using a play to highlight homelessness

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published October 30, 2024 at 11:08 AM PDT
New Beginnings, an organization which helps those experiencing homelessness, is staging a play about homelessness as their annual fundraiser on Saturday November 2
Steve Knutson
/
Unsplash
It’s a way to raise funds for a local homelessness non-profit as a play being staged in Santa Barbara also uses the arts to highlight the issues and causes.

The play, The Boys Next Door examines the lives of four men with mental health and developmental disabilities living together.

"It illustrates shared housing or permanent supportive housing. Housing retention is a huge focus right now," explained Kristine Schwarz, the Executive Director of New Beginnings. The organization helps those experiencing homelessness in Santa Barbara County and she says staging the play as a fundraiser is an effective way to highlight the issues.

"When people are able to listen to the work that we do as part of a story, it's less threatening. It's less preachy. It's more relatable. And people are also entertained and engaged," said Schwarz.

The Annual Fundraiser takes place on November 2nd at the New Vic Theatre in Santa Barbara.
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's won 10 Golden Mike Awards, 6 Los Angeles Press Club Awards, 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards and a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Writing.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for eleven years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
