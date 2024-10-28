Earthquakes! Series of small quakes rattle parts of Central, South Coasts

A series of small earthquakes rattled the Central Coast.

The string started at 8:55 p.m. Sunday, with a magnitude 3.2 quake centered about six miles southwest of Lompoc.

It was followed by a magnitude 3.6 quake at 12:49 a.m. Monday. It was the largest of the series, and was centered in the same area southwest of Lompoc.

No damage was reported, but people reported feeling the quakes in much of northern Santa Barbara County, and much of San Luis Obispo County. Two additional quakes were reported in the same area Monday morning, but only a few people noticed them. They were magnitude 2.5 and 2.0 quakes.