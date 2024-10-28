2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Earthquakes! Series of small quakes rattle parts of Central, South Coasts

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 28, 2024 at 1:31 PM PDT
USGS

Four quakes centered near Lompoc happened Sunday night, Monday morning. No damage reported.

A series of small earthquakes rattled the Central Coast.

The string started at 8:55 p.m. Sunday, with a magnitude 3.2 quake centered about six miles southwest of Lompoc.

It was followed by a magnitude 3.6 quake at 12:49 a.m. Monday. It was the largest of the series, and was centered in the same area southwest of Lompoc.

No damage was reported, but people reported feeling the quakes in much of northern Santa Barbara County, and much of San Luis Obispo County. Two additional quakes were reported in the same area Monday morning, but only a few people noticed them. They were magnitude 2.5 and 2.0 quakes.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newsearthquakeslompocSanta Ynez Valley
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco