A chance to go behind-the-scenes at our local farms

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published October 28, 2024 at 6:00 AM PDT
SEEAG

Ventura County Farm Day is being held on Saturday.

The idea is that you 'meet that hands that feed you'.

"Farm Day was really created to reconnect the community to our rich agricultural productivity here in the county," said Caitlin Paulus Case, the Executive Director of SEEAG, who organize Ventura County Farm Day.

From produce to alpacas and tractor rides and tours, there’s a chance to satiate your curiosity in the county’s rich agriculture.

"Anything they're curious about how our food is grown, harvested, transported the history of agriculture, where agriculture is headed in the future. Anything that you're curious about, there's a farm day location for you to visit and ask those questions," said Paulus Case.

SEEAG

Ventura County Farm Day is free and runs this Saturday from 10am to 3pm.
