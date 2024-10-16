2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A Ventura County film festival is bringing both the scares...AND the laughs!

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published October 16, 2024 at 6:15 AM PDT
Sean Haitz
The Happy Fright Film festival takes place this Friday and Saturday at Fillmore Town Theater.

It is officially spooky season!

How about a film festival with horror films…and humor?

"It's comedy and horror and anything supernatural. Those are the two biggest feelings that I have the most fun with," explained organizer Sean Haitz, from Happy Fright Films. He says the event is happening in time for Halloween.

"I love walking through haunted houses and getting a thrill out of that because when I get scared, I laugh straight after like, my God, they got me. So for some reason, the horror and the comedy, I really like to punch you with both because those are my favorite for my own feelings. Those are my favorite feelings," said Haitz.

The Happy Fright Film Festival takes place this Friday and Saturday at Fillmore Town Theater.
Tags
california coast newscal coast news
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's won 10 Golden Mike Awards, 6 Los Angeles Press Club Awards, 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards and a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Writing.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for eleven years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday