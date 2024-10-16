A Ventura County film festival is bringing both the scares...AND the laughs!

How about a film festival with horror films…and humor?

"It's comedy and horror and anything supernatural. Those are the two biggest feelings that I have the most fun with," explained organizer Sean Haitz, from Happy Fright Films. He says the event is happening in time for Halloween.

"I love walking through haunted houses and getting a thrill out of that because when I get scared, I laugh straight after like, my God, they got me. So for some reason, the horror and the comedy, I really like to punch you with both because those are my favorite for my own feelings. Those are my favorite feelings," said Haitz.

The Happy Fright Film Festival takes place this Friday and Saturday at Fillmore Town Theater.