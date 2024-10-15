It's off! SpaceX completes early morning satellite launch from Central Coast
20 Starlink satellites are boosted into orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base.
SpaceX has successfully launched another batch of communications satellites from the Central Coast.
A Falcon 9 rocket carrying 20 Starlink satellites lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 1:21 a.m. Tuesday. The reusable first stage booster successfully landed on a barge off the West Coast. It was the 19th flight for the booster.
Because of low clouds and fog, the launch was obscured for much of the Tri-Counties.
The communications satellites are part of a global network providing internet and cell phone service to underserved parts of the world.