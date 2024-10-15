It's off! SpaceX completes early morning satellite launch from Central Coast

SpaceX has successfully launched another batch of communications satellites from the Central Coast.

A Falcon 9 rocket carrying 20 Starlink satellites lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 1:21 a.m. Tuesday. The reusable first stage booster successfully landed on a barge off the West Coast. It was the 19th flight for the booster.

Because of low clouds and fog, the launch was obscured for much of the Tri-Counties.

The communications satellites are part of a global network providing internet and cell phone service to underserved parts of the world.