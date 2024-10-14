An elementary school in Simi Valley had an excellent reason to welcome California's Chief Justice

These elementary school students at Madera Elementary school are too young to vote - but NOT too young to understand the process, said California Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero during a visit to the school on Monday.

"One of my priorities and one of the biggest joys is actually part of the power of democracy. My favorite is elementary school, just seeing what they're doing, encouraging their commitment to civic engagement and being engaged in their communities," she said.

This is the only elementary school in the State to receive the Civics Learning Awards of Excellence – the highest honor in the Civics program.

Guerrero – who paid a special visit to the students for the award ceremony - says they’re never too young to learn to be engaged citizens and says the visit is an opportunity to inspire the next generation.

"They can see I was just like them in public schools, too. And regardless of whether they have dreams of being a judge, lawyer, scientist, you know, whatever it is, they can see it and they become it too," she said.