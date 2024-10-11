Students took part in an effort to identify occurrences of distracted driving near their schools

2024
KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published October 11, 2024 at 6:30 AM PDT
Some Santa Barbara County High School students took part in an effort to identify instances of distracted driving near their schools
Melissa Mjoan
/
UnSplash
Some Santa Barbara County high school students took part in an effort to identify instances of distracted driving near their schools.

It’s the biggest traffic safety concern statewide, and some students in Santa Barbara County got involved in identifying instances of distracted driving.

Distracted driving isn’t just using your cellphone. It’s also eating and drinking or listening to loud music. Activities Director Ashley Coelho led students at Lompoc High School in counting occurrences of the behavior near their school.

"This is my second year doing it, and each time my kids come back and they are kind of taken aback at the lack of safe driving that is happening," said Coelho.

10th Grade student Madison Caballero was one of the students who reported more than 326 incidents of distracted driving at the location.

"We actually had a lot of parents they were trying to eat while they're driving and they're also like on their phones and then trying to look out for their kids," said Caballero.

It’s hoped that more awareness will help promote a safer community.
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's won 10 Golden Mike Awards, 6 Los Angeles Press Club Awards, 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards and a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Writing.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for eleven years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
