Students took part in an effort to identify occurrences of distracted driving near their schools

Distracted driving isn’t just using your cellphone. It’s also eating and drinking or listening to loud music. Activities Director Ashley Coelho led students at Lompoc High School in counting occurrences of the behavior near their school.

"This is my second year doing it, and each time my kids come back and they are kind of taken aback at the lack of safe driving that is happening," said Coelho.

10th Grade student Madison Caballero was one of the students who reported more than 326 incidents of distracted driving at the location.

"We actually had a lot of parents they were trying to eat while they're driving and they're also like on their phones and then trying to look out for their kids," said Caballero.

It’s hoped that more awareness will help promote a safer community.