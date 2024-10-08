Ready for Rio? There’s a Brazilian Day Festival coming to Santa Barbara

From the vibrant rhythms to the delicious cuisine, all the sights, sounds and flavors of Brazil are being celebrated at Brazilian Day.

"We'll try to bring you what we do best in Brazil and bring to the community — the culture, the diversity, together to just one location one day for one great big festival," explained Mariano Silva from the Brazilian Cultural Arts center of Santa Barbara – which is producing the event.

He says a Carnaval Parade will also bring a small piece of Rio’s famous carnival to the city.

"It's more like a symbolic parade with the drums and some dancers around the block," said Silva.

The Brazilian Day Festival takes place on Sunday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. at the De la Guerra Plaza and Casa de La Guerra in Santa Barbara.