2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ready for Rio? There’s a Brazilian Day Festival coming to Santa Barbara

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published October 8, 2024 at 6:30 AM PDT
A Brazilian Festival is being held in Santa Barbara
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
A Brazilian Festival is being held in Santa Barbara

If Rio De Janeiro is a little too far to travel to get a flavor of Brazilian culture, there's a chance a little closer to home.

From the vibrant rhythms to the delicious cuisine, all the sights, sounds and flavors of Brazil are being celebrated at Brazilian Day.

"We'll try to bring you what we do best in Brazil and bring to the community — the culture, the diversity, together to just one location one day for one great big festival," explained Mariano Silva from the Brazilian Cultural Arts center of Santa Barbara – which is producing the event.

He says a Carnaval Parade will also bring a small piece of Rio’s famous carnival to the city.

"It's more like a symbolic parade with the drums and some dancers around the block," said Silva.

The Brazilian Day Festival takes place on Sunday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. at the De la Guerra Plaza and Casa de La Guerra in Santa Barbara.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast news
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's won 10 Golden Mike Awards, 6 Los Angeles Press Club Awards, 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards and a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Writing.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for eleven years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday