Open auditions are being held for the young stars of a Christmas panto in Thousand Oaks

Panto has been a Christmas tradition for families in the UK for hundreds of years, but it’s still relatively new here.

"In the UK, it's a way for kids to get introduced to live theater. They really experience the stage for the first time through panto," explained Kris Lythgoe from Lythgoe Family Productions. He’s producing Peter Pan and Tinkerbell - a panto coming to Thousand Oaks this holiday season.

Open auditions for the younger stars of the show are being held this Sunday.

"We are holding auditions for the kids, for the lost kids. We have choreographers from If You Think You Can Dance and they've worked with Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, J-Lo. So we're looking for all the kids to come out in comfortable clothing and learn a dance routine," said Lythgoe.

Kids need to be aged between 7 and 14 years-old. Sign in starts at 9 a.m. on Sunday at the Hillcrest Center for the Arts in Thousand Oaks.