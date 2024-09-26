2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Open auditions are being held for the young stars of a Christmas panto in Thousand Oaks

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published September 26, 2024 at 6:00 AM PDT
Auditions are being held on Sunday for local child actors and dancers for the cast of Peter Pan and Tinkerbell, a panto coming to Thousand Oaks in December
Lythgoe Family Productions
Auditions are being held on Sunday for local child actors and dancers for the cast of peter Pan and Tinkerbell, a panto coming to Thousand Oaks in December

It’s a fun way to introduce the whole family to live theater.

Panto has been a Christmas tradition for families in the UK for hundreds of years, but it’s still relatively new here.

"In the UK, it's a way for kids to get introduced to live theater. They really experience the stage for the first time through panto," explained Kris Lythgoe from Lythgoe Family Productions. He’s producing Peter Pan and Tinkerbell - a panto coming to Thousand Oaks this holiday season.

Open auditions for the younger stars of the show are being held this Sunday.

"We are holding auditions for the kids, for the lost kids. We have choreographers from If You Think You Can Dance and they've worked with Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, J-Lo. So we're looking for all the kids to come out in comfortable clothing and learn a dance routine," said Lythgoe.

Kids need to be aged between 7 and 14 years-old. Sign in starts at 9 a.m. on Sunday at the Hillcrest Center for the Arts in Thousand Oaks.

Open auditions for the younger stars of the show are being held this Sunday
Lythgoe Family Productions
Open auditions for the younger stars of the show are being held this Sunday
Tags
california coast newscal coast news
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's won 10 Golden Mike Awards, 6 Los Angeles Press Club Awards, 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards and a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Writing.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for eleven years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday