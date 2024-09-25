2024
It's off! SpaceX completes fourth rocket launch of the month from the Central Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 25, 2024 at 8:31 AM PDT
Fog shrouded Tuesday night's launch of a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base.
SpaceX
Fog obsured launch, but it didn't affect the mission. 20 communications satellites were delivered into orbit.

It was foggy, but that didn't stop SpaceX from successfully launching 20 communications satellites into orbit from the Central Coast.

The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 9:01 p.m. Tuesday night. It's reusable first stage booster successfully landed on a barge off the West Coast.

It marked the fourth Falcon 9 launch from Vandenberg this month.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
