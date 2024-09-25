It's off! SpaceX completes fourth rocket launch of the month from the Central Coast
It was foggy, but that didn't stop SpaceX from successfully launching 20 communications satellites into orbit from the Central Coast.
The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 9:01 p.m. Tuesday night. It's reusable first stage booster successfully landed on a barge off the West Coast.
It marked the fourth Falcon 9 launch from Vandenberg this month.