Historically important letters from Saint Junipero Serra are going up for auction

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published September 25, 2024 at 9:00 AM PDT
A two-page letter by Saint Junípero Serra, one of only eleven North American saints, in going up for auction. The letter is expected to sell for $100,000 or more
Siegel Auction Galleries
He is one of only eleven North American Saints.

The handwritten letter was written in 1776 and outlines Saint Junipero Serra’s plan to establish a chain of missions across California.

"Imagine what California is like in 1776. This idea that Saint Junipero Serra had was to establish missions where postmen or couriers could make the trip and stop that," said Scott Trepel from Siegel Auctions.

"It was kind of like he was establishing post offices along that route. But they were missions and they served an important purpose at that time," said Trepel.

His efforts in establishing these missions played a key role in the Spanish colonization of California.

The Saint is depicted in a statue in Ventura – and has become a controversial figure in recent years. Native Americans say the Spanish occupiers abused their ancestors and forced them to convert to Catholicism.

The letters are expected to sell for $100,000 or more at auction on Thursday.
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's won 10 Golden Mike Awards, 6 Los Angeles Press Club Awards, 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards and a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Writing.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for eleven years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
