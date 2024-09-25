2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Authorities say explosion at Santa Maria Courthouse work of man upset with arrest on firearms charge

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 25, 2024 at 5:49 PM PDT
Nathaniel McGuire was arrested Wednesday in connection with a bomb blast at the Santa Maria Courthouse.
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office
Nathaniel McGuire was arrested Wednesday in connection with a bomb blast at the Santa Maria Courthouse.

Investigators say Nathaniel McGuire threw a bag at the courthouse security screening area which exploded. Five people suffered minor injuries.

Five people were hurt by an explosion at the Santa Maria Courthouse, and a man is behind bars, accused on causing it with an improvised explosives device.

Investigators say it wasn’t an act of terrorism, but the work of a man upset that he was arrested for a firearms violation.

The explosion occurred just before 9 a.m., near the security entrance to the Santa Maria Courthouse. They say he threw a bag at the screen area, which exploded.

Five people suffered minor injuries, but they were all treated and released at a hospital. Officials say the security staff took down the man, Nathaniel McGuire, as the 20-year-old was leaving the building and heading towards his car.

McGuire had been arrested July 28, on a firearms violation, and was scheduled to appear in court for his arraignment.

The Undersheriff says they don’t think anyone else was involved in the incident. He says they think the whole thing was over his unhappiness over his arrest, and wasn’t part of something bigger.

He’s being held without the possibility of bail on attempted murder, explosives, the use of explosives, and other charges. McGuire is also being investigated in connection with some recent arson fires.

The courthouse as well as a number of nearby City of Santa Maria offices were closed for the day.
Tags
california coast newssanta maria valleysanta mariacal coast newsbomb
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco