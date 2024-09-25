Authorities say explosion at Santa Maria Courthouse work of man upset with arrest on firearms charge

Five people were hurt by an explosion at the Santa Maria Courthouse, and a man is behind bars, accused on causing it with an improvised explosives device.

Investigators say it wasn’t an act of terrorism, but the work of a man upset that he was arrested for a firearms violation.

The explosion occurred just before 9 a.m., near the security entrance to the Santa Maria Courthouse. They say he threw a bag at the screen area, which exploded.

Five people suffered minor injuries, but they were all treated and released at a hospital. Officials say the security staff took down the man, Nathaniel McGuire, as the 20-year-old was leaving the building and heading towards his car.

McGuire had been arrested July 28, on a firearms violation, and was scheduled to appear in court for his arraignment.

The Undersheriff says they don’t think anyone else was involved in the incident. He says they think the whole thing was over his unhappiness over his arrest, and wasn’t part of something bigger.

He’s being held without the possibility of bail on attempted murder, explosives, the use of explosives, and other charges. McGuire is also being investigated in connection with some recent arson fires.

The courthouse as well as a number of nearby City of Santa Maria offices were closed for the day.