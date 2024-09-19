A three-day celebration of the unique history of one of our Central Coast cities
There will be aebleskivers in abundance at Solvang’s Danish Days festival.
From traditional costume, to beers and those Aebleskivers - the Danish Days Festival pays homage to the early settlers in the Santa Ynez Valley.
"Solvang got settled by Danish immigrants when it became a city in 1911," explains Thomas Birkholm, the co-chair of Danish Days.
He says the festival means a lot to the community.
"My grandfather came over in 1951 to Solvang and established a bakery. We cook aebelskivers, which are like a round Danish pancake, and we cook those in the street. There's Danish folk dancing and Lego tents for the kids to play with a bunch of Legos. If you didn't know, Legos were invented in Denmark," said Birkholm.
Solvang Danish Days runs from Friday, September 20 through Sunday, September 22.