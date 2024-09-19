2024
A three-day celebration of the unique history of one of our Central Coast cities

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published September 19, 2024 at 6:00 AM PDT
Solvang Danish Days
There will be aebleskivers in abundance at Solvang’s Danish Days festival.

From traditional costume, to beers and those Aebleskivers - the Danish Days Festival pays homage to the early settlers in the Santa Ynez Valley.

"Solvang got settled by Danish immigrants when it became a city in 1911," explains Thomas Birkholm, the co-chair of Danish Days.

He says the festival means a lot to the community.

"My grandfather came over in 1951 to Solvang and established a bakery. We cook aebelskivers, which are like a round Danish pancake, and we cook those in the street. There's Danish folk dancing and Lego tents for the kids to play with a bunch of Legos. If you didn't know, Legos were invented in Denmark," said Birkholm.

Solvang Danish Days runs from Friday, September 20 through Sunday, September 22.
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's won 10 Golden Mike Awards, 6 Los Angeles Press Club Awards, 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards and a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Writing.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for eleven years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
