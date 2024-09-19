A three-day celebration of the unique history of one of our Central Coast cities

From traditional costume, to beers and those Aebleskivers - the Danish Days Festival pays homage to the early settlers in the Santa Ynez Valley.

"Solvang got settled by Danish immigrants when it became a city in 1911," explains Thomas Birkholm, the co-chair of Danish Days.

He says the festival means a lot to the community.

"My grandfather came over in 1951 to Solvang and established a bakery. We cook aebelskivers, which are like a round Danish pancake, and we cook those in the street. There's Danish folk dancing and Lego tents for the kids to play with a bunch of Legos. If you didn't know, Legos were invented in Denmark," said Birkholm.

Solvang Danish Days runs from Friday, September 20 through Sunday, September 22.