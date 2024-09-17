2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Firefighters in mopup mode on Central Coast brush fire

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 17, 2024 at 11:55 AM PDT
Firefighters continue mopup work on a 47 acre brush fire southeast of Lompoc. No structure damage was reported.
Santa Barbara County Fire Department
Firefighters continue mopup work on a 47 acre brush fire southeast of Lompoc. No structure damage was reported.

Fire southeast of Lompoc held to just under 50 acres burned. Containment now up to 95%.

Containment is now up to 95% on a brush fire which led to a big air and ground attack by firefighters on the Central Coast.

The fire was reported just after 11 Monday morning off of Santa Rosa Road, southeast of Lompoc. Santa Barbara County firefighters called in air tankers and helicopters to help get a jump on the blaze, which was burning in hilly, rugged terrain.

They were able to stop the growth of the fire by around 3 p.m., keeping it to just under 50 acres burned.

No structure damage was reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newswildfirebrush firelompoc
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco