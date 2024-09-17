Firefighters in mopup mode on Central Coast brush fire

Containment is now up to 95% on a brush fire which led to a big air and ground attack by firefighters on the Central Coast.

The fire was reported just after 11 Monday morning off of Santa Rosa Road, southeast of Lompoc. Santa Barbara County firefighters called in air tankers and helicopters to help get a jump on the blaze, which was burning in hilly, rugged terrain.

They were able to stop the growth of the fire by around 3 p.m., keeping it to just under 50 acres burned.

No structure damage was reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.