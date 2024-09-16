Firefighters stop wildfire on Central Coast

Firefighters have stopped a wildfire that’s blackened about 20 to 30 acres of brush on the Central Coast.

The fire started just after 11 Monday morning off of Santa Rosa Road, southeast of Lompoc. The fire is burning in rugged terrain. Santa Barbara County used air tankers and helicopters to help fight the fire, stopping its spread at around 3 p.m.

It’s expected firefighters will be on the scene overnight into Tuesday, doing containment and mopup work.

No structures have been reported damaged. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.