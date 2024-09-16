2024
California Coast News

Firefighters stop wildfire on Central Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 16, 2024 at 3:50 PM PDT
Firefighters got the uper hand Monday afternoon on a wildfire burning on the Central Coast southeast of Lompoc. No damage to structures was reported.
Santa Barbara County Fire Department
Preliminary estimates are 20-30 acres of land burned southeast of Lompoc.

Firefighters have stopped a wildfire that’s blackened about 20 to 30 acres of brush on the Central Coast.

The fire started just after 11 Monday morning off of Santa Rosa Road, southeast of Lompoc. The fire is burning in rugged terrain. Santa Barbara County used air tankers and helicopters to help fight the fire, stopping its spread at around 3 p.m.

It’s expected firefighters will be on the scene overnight into Tuesday, doing containment and mopup work.

No structures have been reported damaged. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
