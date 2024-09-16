2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

An historic Japanese cemetery which had fallen into disrepair has been restored

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published September 16, 2024 at 6:00 AM PDT
The Japanese Cemetery in Oxnard was vandalized in 2017
Victor Kato
The Japanese Cemetery in Oxnard was vandalized in 2017

A graveside rededication ceremony will take place in Oxnard on Saturday.

It’s been the final resting place for some members of the local Japanese community since the early 1900s but the Historic Japanese Cemetery in Oxnard was the target of vandalism over the years and fell into disrepair.

"This historic cemetery was essentially abandoned," explains Lily Anne Tamai, the co-president of the Ventura County Japanese American Citizens League. She says the cemetery, which has around 200 burial plots, started out as a form of discrimination - and the restoration, which has taken years, is a way to honor the memory of those buried there.

"It wasn't just physically that they were racially segregated. It's that the people who were buried here also paid five times the amount that people who are being buried at the Masonic victory were paying," she said of the history of the site.

The Rededication Ceremony takes place at the cemetery on the corner of Etting Road and Pleasant Valley Road in Oxnard on Saturday September 21st at 10am. Parking is available at Oceanview Junior High School, followed by a lunch at the Oxnard Performing Arts Center.

Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast news
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's won 10 Golden Mike Awards, 6 Los Angeles Press Club Awards, 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards and a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Writing.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for eleven years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday